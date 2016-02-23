German stocks - Factors to watch on February 23

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is ready to use additional monetary policy measures if needed, council member Erkki Liikanen said in a TV interview on Monday.

RWE

Several municipal shareholders are considering denying individual board members including CEO Peter Terium their approval at the utility’s annual general meeting on April 20, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the municipalities.

THYSSENKRUPP

Moody’s on Monday downgraded Thyssenkrupp AG’s corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2 and Ba2-PD from Ba1 and Ba1-PD, saying it expected the steelmaker’s 2016 profitability would be weaker than expected.

COVESTRO

The plastics maker reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly core profit, helped by a decline in raw-material prices.

STROEER

The outdoor advertising group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it reported 2015 operational EBITDA of 208 million euros, above its own forecast.

AIXTRON

Q4 results due. EBIT loss seen narrowing to 4.1 million euros from 18.9 million a year earlier. Poll:

HAPAG-LLOYD

Q4 results due.

TOM TAILOR

The fashion retailer plans to close up to 100 of its 1,500 stores and cut 100 administrative jobs as it seeks to cut costs, CEO Dieter Holzer was quoted as saying in an interview with Handelsblatt.

AIR BERLIN

The airline’s largest shareholder Etihad is considering delisting the loss-making carrier although no decision has been taken, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FERRATUM - Berenberg starts with “buy”, 31.50 euro target price

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German detailed GDP due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct q/q, +2.1 pct y/y.

Also, Ifo index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen falling to 106.7 vs 107.3, Current Conditions seen at 112.0 vs 112.5, Expectations seen at 101.6 vs 102.4.

