CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

(Corrects to London Stock Exchange Plc from London Stock Exchange Inc in entry on Deutsche Boerse)

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

Activity in China’s manufacturing sector shrank more sharply than expected in February, surveys showed on Tuesday, prompting smaller companies to shed workers at the fastest pace in seven years and suggesting Beijing will have to ramp up stimulus to avoid a deeper economic slowdown.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent lower

First press day at Geneva Car Show due.

Toyota Motor Corp and BMW are still keen to develop a common sportscar architecture but have yet to decide on a timeline for the project, a senior executive at the Japanese carmaker said on Monday.

Also, Volkswagen is confident it may reach an agreement with U.S. regulators on a technical fix for diesel cars, vehicle buybacks and fines, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.

BMW’s CEO Harald Krueger said there were no signs in the carmaker’s sales figures that the emissions scandal at VW was having an impact on demand for BMW’s diesel cars, according to an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Belgian specialty materials group Umicore indirectly infringed two patents on lithium-ion battery components, a U.S. trade judge ruled on Monday in a case brought by German chemicals firm BASF.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc is planning a counter bid for London Stock Exchange Plc, in an attempt to scuttle a merger with Deutsche Boerse AG, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.3 percent lower

RWE indicated 0.9 percent lower

The co-chairman of the German commission that is looking at how to safeguard funds to pay for the country’s nuclear exit does not want a cap on the utilities’ liabilities, he told German newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Japan has enlisted electronics firm Toshiba Corp to help it try to win Asia’s biggest defence contract, a A$50 billion ($36 billion) deal to build a dozen submarines for Australia, three sources said.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus may shift more of its narrow-body jetliner production toward the largest member of the A320 family, sales chief John Leahy said on Monday, as the model outsells Boeing Co’s rival aircraft.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The steel distributor said it expected significantly higher core profit this year and a return to a small net profit thanks to a more favourable market environment and benefits from a restructuring.

Also, investor Friedhelm Loh is eyeing a seat on the supervisory board as of the next annual shareholders meeting on May 13, the company said.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Full Q4 results and 2015 dividend due. The aircraft engine maker already published preliminary results on Feb. 16, reporting a 21 percent jump in 2015 underlying operating profit.

ZALANDO

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

Europe’s biggest dedicated online fashion retailer expects revenues to grow by as much as another quarter in 2016, prompting it to accelerate plans to build another large distribution hub.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The real estate group said it would raise its dividend to 0.37 euros per share from 0.35 euros a year earlier as it reported final 2015 results.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DMG MORI - Helvea Baader cuts to “sell”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.7 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 50.2.

German February jobless data also due at 0855 GMT. Unemployment seen down by 10,000, seasonally adjusted. Jobless rate seen unchanged at 6.2 percent.

ILO employment rose 74,000 in January.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

