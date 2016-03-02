German stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The bank’s bonus pool will likely be cut by about 15 percent this year, down from 2.7 billion euros for 2014, daily Handelsblatt said. Reuters reported in January that Deutsche Bank employees were told that bonus pools for some divisions would shrink by at least 25 to 30 percent.

CARMAKERS

BMW indicated 1.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.0 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1.4 percent higher

BMW says U.S. February sales of BMW brand vehicles declined 10.7 percent to 22,498.

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz USA reported February sales of 25,632 vehicles, little changed from a year earlier.

Volkswagen U.S. group vehicles sales, including its VW and Audi brands, fell 8 percent in February. VW brand sales fell 13 percent and Audi rose 2 percent.

Renault-Nissan is studying whether to acquire a stake in digital mapping business HERE, the former Nokia unit now owned by BMW, Daimler and VW’s Audi.

CHEMICALS

German chemicals industry association VCI due to publish its quarterly report.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it was moving to halt the sale of insecticides from Bayer and Nichino America containing an active ingredient called flubendiamide found to pose risks to the environment.

RWE

Indicated 1.3 percent hihger

The utility’s finance chief Bernhard Guenther is to become the CFO of RWE’s planned renewables, networks and retail division, Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying. Markus Krebber, head of RWE’s Supply & Trading unit, will succeed Guenther as group CFO, the paper said.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

No indication available

The German property lender said on Wednesday it expected 2016 pre-tax profit to come in slightly below last year’s 195 million euros.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 4.7 percent higher

The German biotech firm expects a 2016 EBIT loss of between 58 million euros and 68 million.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 8.6 percent higher

The building group reported a 38.6 percent rise of net income of 55.1 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”.

ALLIANZ - Bernstein raises to “outperform” from “market-perform”.

PFEIFFER VACUUM - HSBC raised to “Buy” from “Hold”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.1 pct, S&P 500 +2.4 pct, Nasdaq +2.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +4.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +4.15 pct.

Time: 0710 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)