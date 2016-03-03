German stocks - Factors to watch on March 3

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The sportswear company expects sales and net profit to keep rising fast in 2016, helped by aggressive marketing and big events like the European soccer championships and the Rio Olympics.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world’s largest bond funds, posted net outflows of $600 million in February, according to Pacific Investment Management Co’s website on Wednesday.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures on Jan. 12, meeting its targets for 2015 sales and adjusted operating profit.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen’s former chief executive officer was alerted to problems with U.S. diesel emissions tests in 2014, but the issue “did not initially receive particular attention at the management levels”, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

Separately, premium car unit Audi due to hold annual press conference.

VONOVIA

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

Germany’s biggest residential property company stuck with its forecast for a 15 percent rise in profit from operations this year, after acquisitions helped earnings more than double in 2015.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated unchanged

The publisher reported in-line annual core profit as growth in its digital business, helped by acquisitions, compensated declines in its classical print business.

EVONIK

Down 6.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The diversified chemicals maker flagged a decline of as much as 19 percent in 2016 adjusted core earnings, hurt by falling prices at its poultry feed ingredients business, its main profit driver last year.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The forklift truck maker said robust order intake it saw toward the end of 2015 has continued into this year, as it reported full-year financial results.

CANCOM

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The company said it planned to issue up to 1.49 million new shares in a capital increase.

FREENET

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

The company said it signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Media Broadcast Group to boost its digital lifestyle business and raised its 2016 guidance.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The company said it expected sales of 410 million euros and EBITDA of 48.5 million in 2016, compared with sales of 373.5 million and EBITDA of 44.6 million in 2015.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company said its CEO Hans Schabert will not extend his contract when it expires on March 31, 2017, due to family reasons.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February Markit Services PMI and final composite PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 55.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)