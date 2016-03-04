FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on March 4
March 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

BMW aims to raise the proportion of tech and software experts in its research and development division to 50 percent of staff, and may have to form partnerships with outside companies because of a lack of available in-house expertise, board member Klaus Froehlich told Reuters. [n L8N16A63D]

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Germany’s European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger welcomed efforts to consolidate European exchanges through a combination of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), saying he hoped antitrust authorities in Brussels would give the deal a fair chance.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 21:

DAX

IN: PROSIEBENSAT.1

OUT: K+S

MDAX

IN: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL, ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT , K+S

OUT: KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER, PROSIEBENSAT.1

TECDAX

IN: SLM SOLUTIONS, SUESS MICROTEC

OUT: QSC, LPKF

SDAX

IN: WASHTEC, WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE , HAPAG LLOYD, KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER

OUT: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT, MLP, SIXT , HORNBACH BAUMARKT, SCHALTBAU

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS - Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
