German stocks - Factors to watch on March 4

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
BMW aims to raise the proportion of tech and software experts in its research and development division to 50 percent of staff, and may have to form partnerships with outside companies because of a lack of available in-house expertise, board member Klaus Froehlich told Reuters. [n L8N16A63D]
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Germany’s European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger welcomed efforts to consolidate European exchanges through a combination of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), saying he hoped antitrust authorities in Brussels would give the deal a fair chance.
IN: WASHTEC, WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE , HAPAG LLOYD, KLOECKNER & CO, ELRINGKLINGER
OUT: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT, MLP, SIXT , HORNBACH BAUMARKT, SCHALTBAU
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SIEMENS - Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct at Friday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)