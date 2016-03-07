German stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The world’s largest chemical company by sales is evaluating a rival takeover bid for DuPont, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

BMW

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Centenary celebration due.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Germany’s second-biggest lender on Sunday named retail banking head Martin Zielke as its next chief executive officer from May 1, as it prepares to set medium-term targets.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

A German auto maker consortium which controls the HERE digital mapping business is in talks with potential new members, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in an interview with Reuters published on Sunday.

Separately, the automaker will end cooperation with U.S. electric-car manufacturer Tesla as it expands its own production of batteries, Daimler manager Harald Kroeger told Automobilwoche.

In addition, a British exit from the European Union, or ‘Brexit’, would be economically damaging for Europe, not just Britain, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

An examination of a merger between the exchange operator and LSE Group by European antitrust authorities will be based “purely on facts and legislation”, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing a spokeswoman for the authority.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany’s second-largest utility plans to cut about 2,500 jobs at npower, a source close to the matter said on Sunday, as it confronts customer losses and billing issues at its struggling British subsidiary.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

VW’s current chairman and chief executive were alerted by the carmaker’s former CEO to the use of illicit emissions-control software in the United States two weeks before the carmaker disclosed the scale of its manipulations, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

Separately, it will take months rather than weeks for VW to reach an agreement with U.S. regulators on an emissions fix for 600,000 diesel cars, VW brand chief Herbert Diess said in an interview with Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung published on Saturday.

In addition, VW is targeting three-digit million-euro cost savings from close cooperation of its top-end brands Porsche, Bentley and Bugatti, Automobilwoche reported on Saturday, citing Bentley CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer.

HYPOPORT

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The financial service provider on Friday reported sharp gains in revenue and operating profit.

HAPAG LLOYD

No indication available

The shipping company will need giant container vessels in future, Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag published on Saturday, citing purchases or an alliance with peers as options to acquire the ships.

TUI GROUP

German tourism bookings are showing a single-digit drop from year-ago levels on weak demand for travel to Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing the head of the group’s Germany business, Oliver Doerschuck.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS - DZ Bank raises to “Buy” from “Hold”

BAYER - HSBC raises to “equal weight” from “underweight”

E.ON - Barclays starts with “equal weight”

RWE - Barclays starts with “underweight”

EVONIK - HSBC cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

Time: 7.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

