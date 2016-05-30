German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.3 percent higher
German government plans to award the Daimler/Deutsche Telekom Toll Collect consortium an extended 500 million euro ($555 million) contract for collecting fees from trucks as it widens the scheme to two-lane federal highways, weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing internal finance ministry documents.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Activist hedge fund TCI backs plans for a merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, fund founder Chris Hohn told German magazine Der Spiegel, 11 years after winning a high-profile campaign to prevent a deal.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Lufthansa said on Saturday it would temporarily suspend flights to Venezuela as of next month due to economic difficulties in the South American nation and problems converting local currency into dollars.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Volkswagen expects electric vehicles to have a 25 percent share of the key car markets European Union, China and United States by 2025 and a 30 percent market share by 2030, trade publication Automobilwoche reported, citing internal estimates commissioned by CEO Matthias Mueller.
Separately, truck maker MAN’s Chief Executive Joachim Dress was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying that first-quarter results improved significantly and that he expects noticeably improved results for the full year.
Airbus down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
MTU indicated 0.4 percent higher
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told newspaper Bild am Sonntag lack of quality at the turboprop engine consortium for the A400M was one of the main reasons for delays in making the military transport planes.
Separately, Airbus Helicopters has acted to allay concerns over the safety of its Super Puma aircraft after Norwegian investigators declined to rule out a repetition of past gearbox problems being the cause of a crash that killed 11 oil workers and two pilots.
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
The executive board of German machine tool maker DMG Mori AG agreed on Friday to compensation of 37.35 euros ($41.51) per share for its remaining, roughly 24 percent minority shareholders, paving the way for full ownership by Japanese DMG Mori Co.
Up 4.1 pct in early Frankfurt trade
The software company agreed a cooperation with Wipro Ltd to provide software and services to the construction sector.
Capital Stage indicated 1.4 percent lower
Chorus indicated 15 percent higher
The solar and wind farm operator announced plans to make an all-shares takeover offer for smaller peer Chorus Clean Energy valuing the group at around 320 million euros.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The printing machine maker has around 180 million euros of firepower for takeovers and could also raise capital in the medium term to finance purchases, its Chief Executive Claus Bolza-Schuenemann told Euro am Sonntag.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company expects that it regained some ground in the second quarter after one-offs, such as halts to customers’ production, weighed on its earnings in the first quarter, its finance chief Kai Kleeberg told Boersen-Zeitung at the weekend.
KUKA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.29 GMT.
German April import prices -0.1 pct m/m, -6.6 pct y/y.
German preliminary inflation data for May due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.3 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.4 pct m/m, -0.1 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)