German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.3 percent higher

German government plans to award the Daimler/Deutsche Telekom Toll Collect consortium an extended 500 million euro ($555 million) contract for collecting fees from trucks as it widens the scheme to two-lane federal highways, weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing internal finance ministry documents.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Activist hedge fund TCI backs plans for a merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, fund founder Chris Hohn told German magazine Der Spiegel, 11 years after winning a high-profile campaign to prevent a deal.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Lufthansa said on Saturday it would temporarily suspend flights to Venezuela as of next month due to economic difficulties in the South American nation and problems converting local currency into dollars.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen expects electric vehicles to have a 25 percent share of the key car markets European Union, China and United States by 2025 and a 30 percent market share by 2030, trade publication Automobilwoche reported, citing internal estimates commissioned by CEO Matthias Mueller.

Separately, truck maker MAN’s Chief Executive Joachim Dress was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying that first-quarter results improved significantly and that he expects noticeably improved results for the full year.

AIRBUS, MTU AERO ENGINES

Airbus down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

MTU indicated 0.4 percent higher

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told newspaper Bild am Sonntag lack of quality at the turboprop engine consortium for the A400M was one of the main reasons for delays in making the military transport planes.

Separately, Airbus Helicopters has acted to allay concerns over the safety of its Super Puma aircraft after Norwegian investigators declined to rule out a repetition of past gearbox problems being the cause of a crash that killed 11 oil workers and two pilots.

DMG MORI AG

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The executive board of German machine tool maker DMG Mori AG agreed on Friday to compensation of 37.35 euros ($41.51) per share for its remaining, roughly 24 percent minority shareholders, paving the way for full ownership by Japanese DMG Mori Co.

RIB SOFTWARE

Up 4.1 pct in early Frankfurt trade

The software company agreed a cooperation with Wipro Ltd to provide software and services to the construction sector.

CAPITAL STAGE, CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY

Capital Stage indicated 1.4 percent lower

Chorus indicated 15 percent higher

The solar and wind farm operator announced plans to make an all-shares takeover offer for smaller peer Chorus Clean Energy valuing the group at around 320 million euros.

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The printing machine maker has around 180 million euros of firepower for takeovers and could also raise capital in the medium term to finance purchases, its Chief Executive Claus Bolza-Schuenemann told Euro am Sonntag.

VTG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company expects that it regained some ground in the second quarter after one-offs, such as halts to customers’ production, weighed on its earnings in the first quarter, its finance chief Kai Kleeberg told Boersen-Zeitung at the weekend.

EX-DIVIDEND

KUKA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April import prices -0.1 pct m/m, -6.6 pct y/y.

German preliminary inflation data for May due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.3 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.4 pct m/m, -0.1 pct y/y.

