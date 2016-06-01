German stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0643 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER, LANXESS

Bayer indicated 0.5 percent higher

Lanxess indicated 0.2 percent higher

A possible takeover of Monsanto by German rival Bayer would pose no threat to the synthetic-rubber maker which expects the wave of takeovers in the chemical industry to continue, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing chief executive Matthias Zachert.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The lender scrutinizes high returns from any of its businesses to avoid the conduct issues that led to a series of scandals which contributed to a record 2015 loss, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Investor Day due.

E.ON

Indicated unchanged

E.ON's two new companies will face a setback of a couple of hundreds of million euros due to the volatility of energy prices, the company's chief executive told Handelsblatt.

SIEMENS, NORDEX

Siemens indicated 0.1 percent lower

Nordex indicated 1.9 percent higher

Chancellor Angela Merkel hammered out the framework for a deal with state premiers on Wednesday on reforms to Germany's renewable energy law aimed at curbing the costs and controlling the speed of the future roll-out of green power sources.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company said on Wednesday that acquisition of a minority stake in Thyssenkrupp CSA has been completed.

French state-controlled naval contractor DCNS Group is interested in an alliance with Thyssenkrupp, its strategy chief told German media at a briefing in Paris.

DCNS beat Thyssenkrupp to win a $40 billion Australian submarine contract in April. "We are ready for talks, as soon as the German side has got over its loss," Andreas Loewenstein was quoted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung as saying.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q1 results of premium brand Audi due.

Volkswagen's mass-market VW brand returned to profit in the first quarter, in a sign deep cost cutting is starting to revive the business at the heart of the German carmaker's emissions test cheating scandal.

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will brief on the carmaker's cooperation with ride hailing company Gett.

AIRBUS

Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Germany has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in Airbus Group SE, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

KUKA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel wants to forge an alliance of German or European firms to prevent a sale of the industrial robot maker to Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd , Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday, citing government and industry sources.

STEINHOFF

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said on Wednesday it holds 21.2 percent of Darty Plc's capital after its offer ends.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

About 20 parties have made offers for the company's graphite unit, Platow Brief reported on Wednesday, without citing the source of the information.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SALZGITTER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

CEWE - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr

SMA SOLAR - dividend 0.14 eur/shr

SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

ELRINGKLINGER - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

TLG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.72 eur/shr

VTG - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

WACKER NEUSON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KUKA - UBS cuts to "neutral", raises target price to 115 euros

OSRAM - Citigroup raises to "buy", target price to 56 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct,

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit manufacturing PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

