German stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

Keeping interest rates firmly on hold, the European Central Bank will probably raise growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday, a rare positive step even as it emphasises persistent negative risks and a readiness to provide more stimulus.

FED

Inflation pressures grew slightly across most of the United States from April to mid-May, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that also pointed to rising labor costs for American companies.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

American International Group Inc failed to persuade a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Pacific Investment Management Co that accuses AIG of lying about its subprime mortgage exposure prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent lower

German car sales data for May expected.

Carmakers also reported U.S. deliveries for May. Volkswagen deliveries fell 17.2 percent, Audi's rose 1.6 percent, BMW's brand fell 6.4 percent, Porsche rose 7.3 percent.

Volkswagen is looking at on-demand mobility services such as smartphone ride hailing to earn a "notable share" of future revenues as the carmaker pushes a strategic shift in the wake of its emissions scandal, its top executive said.

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

E.ON unit Uniper's finance chief Christopher Delbrueck told Boersen-Zeitung he was confident that shareholders would approve the spin-off of Uniper at E.ON's AGM next week.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The consumer goods group may invest in Jyothy Laboratories , Business Standard reported, citing the Indian company's joint managing director and finance chief.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company's medical technology unit Healthineers, sees the biggest growth opportunities in molecular diagnostics, its chief Bernd Montag told Handelsblatt in an interview. He also said the company would focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions.

AIRBUS

Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Norwegian investigators looking into the cause of a fatal North Sea helicopter crash have sent a recommendation to European air safety authorities about a possible safety issue with the model's gearbox.

Norway's Civil Aviation Authority later extended its ban on the use of Airbus H225 Super Puma Helicopters in Norway to include search and rescue missions.

HELLA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company has agreed to sell its businesses making street and industrial lighting as well as airport lighting, which together account for less than 1 percent of group sales.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Down 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) due to hold extraordinary general meeting at which shareholders will vote on a proposed merger with Hapag-Lloyd.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

NORMA - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed

XING - 2.53 eur/shr dividend proposed

SIXT - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

SALZGITTER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

CEWE - dividend 1.60 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform", lowers price target to 19 euros from 24 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final Markit PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 55.2, composite PMI unchanged at 54.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)