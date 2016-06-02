German stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Keeping interest rates firmly on hold, the European Central Bank will probably raise growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday, a rare positive step even as it emphasises persistent negative risks and a readiness to provide more stimulus.
Inflation pressures grew slightly across most of the United States from April to mid-May, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a report that also pointed to rising labor costs for American companies.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
American International Group Inc failed to persuade a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Pacific Investment Management Co that accuses AIG of lying about its subprime mortgage exposure prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent lower
German car sales data for May expected.
Carmakers also reported U.S. deliveries for May. Volkswagen deliveries fell 17.2 percent, Audi's rose 1.6 percent, BMW's brand fell 6.4 percent, Porsche rose 7.3 percent.
Volkswagen is looking at on-demand mobility services such as smartphone ride hailing to earn a "notable share" of future revenues as the carmaker pushes a strategic shift in the wake of its emissions scandal, its top executive said.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
E.ON unit Uniper's finance chief Christopher Delbrueck told Boersen-Zeitung he was confident that shareholders would approve the spin-off of Uniper at E.ON's AGM next week.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The consumer goods group may invest in Jyothy Laboratories , Business Standard reported, citing the Indian company's joint managing director and finance chief.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company's medical technology unit Healthineers, sees the biggest growth opportunities in molecular diagnostics, its chief Bernd Montag told Handelsblatt in an interview. He also said the company would focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions.
Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Norwegian investigators looking into the cause of a fatal North Sea helicopter crash have sent a recommendation to European air safety authorities about a possible safety issue with the model's gearbox.
Norway's Civil Aviation Authority later extended its ban on the use of Airbus H225 Super Puma Helicopters in Norway to include search and rescue missions.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company has agreed to sell its businesses making street and industrial lighting as well as airport lighting, which together account for less than 1 percent of group sales.
Down 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) due to hold extraordinary general meeting at which shareholders will vote on a proposed merger with Hapag-Lloyd.
NORMA - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed
XING - 2.53 eur/shr dividend proposed
SIXT - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
SALZGITTER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
CEWE - dividend 1.60 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE BANK - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform", lowers price target to 19 euros from 24 euros
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.13 GMT.
German final Markit PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 55.2, composite PMI unchanged at 54.7.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)