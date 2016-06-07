German stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open +0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher
Germany wants stricter European Union rules on emissions from motor vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday, confirming a report by the financial daily Handelsblatt.
BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher
BASF said on Monday it would refrain for now from building a propylene plant in Texas because of volatile commodity prices, a sign that an aggressive U.S. Gulf Coast petrochemical building boom announced earlier this decade could be cooling.
Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher
Daimler AG announced 1,240 layoffs at three plants in the U.S. and one in Mexico at its truck division.
Interim results on the first five months in 2016 expected.
BAYWA AG - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
German April industrial output rose 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, Germany’s economy ministry reported on Tuesday.
