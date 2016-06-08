German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

(Adds share price indications)

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower.

The stock exchange operator said late Tuesday it will change the rules for assigning companies to indexes below the country’s blue-chip index DAX to boost transparency.

The company’s employees have sharply criticised the terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned holding company be based in Frankfurt.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The power utility and Gazprom Export, a unit of Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom, have reached agreement on the terms for a long-term gas supply contract, both sides said on Tuesday.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The printing press maker said it aims for a moderate increase in net profit in 2016/2017.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company acquired H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co. KG with about 30 million euros in annual sales.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Passenger traffic data for May expected.

ROCKET INTERNET

A Berlin city court is due to make a landmark ruling with ramifications for home rental firms such as Airbnb on Wednesday when it decides if homeowners can engage in short-term lets.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

E.ON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

RHOEN KLINIKUM AG - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

JENOPTIK AG - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS : HSBC RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 115 EUROS

KOENIG & BAUER AG : HSBC RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 40 EUROS

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Andreas Cremer.)