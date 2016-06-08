German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

(Adds share price indications)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower.
The stock exchange operator said late Tuesday it will change the rules for assigning companies to indexes below the country’s blue-chip index DAX to boost transparency.
The company’s employees have sharply criticised the terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned holding company be based in Frankfurt.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The power utility and Gazprom Export, a unit of Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom, have reached agreement on the terms for a long-term gas supply contract, both sides said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The printing press maker said it aims for a moderate increase in net profit in 2016/2017.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company acquired H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co. KG with about 30 million euros in annual sales.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Passenger traffic data for May expected.
A Berlin city court is due to make a landmark ruling with ramifications for home rental firms such as Airbnb on Wednesday when it decides if homeowners can engage in short-term lets.
E.ON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
RHOEN KLINIKUM AG - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
JENOPTIK AG - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 5.11 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Andreas Cremer.)