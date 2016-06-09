German stocks - Factors to watch on June 9

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS have received a one year extension on the deadline to submit their resolution plans, or “living wills”, to U.S. regulators in light of the “significant restructuring” they are undertaking to create the holding companies. The plans, which detail how each bank would be dismantled in the event of a catastrophic failure, were due on July 1.

E.ON

Indicated 5.3 pct lower (also ex-dividend)

E.ON shareholders approved Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen’s plans to spin off Uniper, the operator of its conventional energy business, by a large majority on Wednesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Traffic data for May due at 1100 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen employees deleted data that could be harmful to the company for a week before the carmaker admitted to U.S. authorities that it had cheated diesel-emissions tests, a consortium of German media firms reported on Wednesday.

Separately, Korea Economic Daily said LG Electronics is close to signing a “sizable” deal with VW to supply electric car parts including motors, citing industry sources.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

Zalando is teaming up with Adidas to offer same-day, free deliveries from one of its sports stores.

AIRBUS

0.8 pct lower in early Frankfurt trading

Airbus is close to selling off its remaining holding in Dassault Aviation, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BECHTLE - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

RHOEN KLINIKUM AG - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

JENOPTIK AG - dividend 0.22 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays lowers to “equal weight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April seasonally adjusted trade surplus hits fresh monthly record of 24.0 bln eur, wih exports flat m/m and imports -0.2 pct m/m.

