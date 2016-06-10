German stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The chief economist of the U.S. Farm Bureau Association, Bob Young, said his organisation could see prices fall in case of a successful Bayer takeover of Monsanto, German Handelsblatt reported. Young added farmers wanted to understand what plans Bayer had for the joint company before embracing the plans.
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
CFO Simone Menne will step down from the executive board at her own request at the end of August, Lufthansa said on Thursday.
Separately, group executives discuss the airline’s Eurowings platform at a session in London for investors.
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
German airport operator Fraport saw a 5.5 percent drop in passenger traffic in May, citing security concerns among travellers and lower bookings to Turkish and North African destinations.
Indicated 0.5 pct lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus group is to sell its remaining stake in Dassault Aviation, it said late on Thursday.
Tele Columbus - no dividend proposed
BECHTLE - 1.40 eur/shr dividend
INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
AAREAL BANK - Bankhaus Lampe lowers to “HOLD” from “BUY”
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
German May HICP data was up 0.4 pct m/m and unchanged on the year, Germany’s Federal Statistics Office reported on Friday.
German May CPI data was up 0.3 pct m/m and up 0.1 pct y/y.
German May wholesale price index was up 0.9 pct m/m and down 2.3 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Tina Bellon)