German stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER MONSANTO

The chief economist of the U.S. Farm Bureau Association, Bob Young, said his organisation could see prices fall in case of a successful Bayer takeover of Monsanto, German Handelsblatt reported. Young added farmers wanted to understand what plans Bayer had for the joint company before embracing the plans.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

CFO Simone Menne will step down from the executive board at her own request at the end of August, Lufthansa said on Thursday.

Separately, group executives discuss the airline’s Eurowings platform at a session in London for investors.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

German airport operator Fraport saw a 5.5 percent drop in passenger traffic in May, citing security concerns among travellers and lower bookings to Turkish and North African destinations.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.5 pct lower in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus group is to sell its remaining stake in Dassault Aviation, it said late on Thursday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Tele Columbus - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BECHTLE - 1.40 eur/shr dividend

INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.75 eur/shr dividend

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AAREAL BANK - Bankhaus Lampe lowers to “HOLD” from “BUY”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May HICP data was up 0.4 pct m/m and unchanged on the year, Germany’s Federal Statistics Office reported on Friday.

German May CPI data was up 0.3 pct m/m and up 0.1 pct y/y.

German May wholesale price index was up 0.9 pct m/m and down 2.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

