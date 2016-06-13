German stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated down 1 pct

Monsanto has still not opened its books more than two weeks after it rejected Bayer's $62 billion acquisition offer but left the door open to a possible deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

BMW

Indicated down 1.1 pct

BMW sees the U.S. market at best stagnating in 2016, sales chief Ian Robertson tells Automobilwoche. "We are working to markedly cut inventories at our dealers," he said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated down 1.1 pct

A Frankfurt court is expected to rule on carousel trade in emission certificates, with two Deutsche Bank employees accused of having evaded taxes when buying and selling carbon emission certificates.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated down 1 pct

A large number of Telekom's mobile phone customers experienced service disruption for both telephony and internet access in Germany in the night from Friday to Saturday, the company said, adding that this was due to a client registration problem at the company's central data bank that had since been resolved.

HENKEL

Indicated down 0.8 pct

CEO Hans Van Bylen repeated that the company aimed to carry out acquisitions and would not be held back from doing so by concerns over international economic turbulence. Even hostile takeovers were not ruled out, though they were unlikely, he told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

SIEMENS

Indicated down 1.6 pct

Siemens has no interest in becoming a white knight for German robot maker Kuka, which is the target of a 4.5 billion euro takeover bid by Chinese home appliance maker Midea , Siemens' chief executive said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated down 1.8 pct

VW's management is thinking that Ducati and MAN Diesel & Turbo could be sold as part of the Strategy 2025 programme, because they have little to do with the car business, Der Spiegel magazine reported, without citing sources.

LANXESS

Indicated down 1.1 pct

The chemical company does not want to fix a dividend payout ratio but aims to pay a stable dividend and raise it when possible, which goes hand-in-hand with the company's goal of reducing cyclicality and raising cash flow, CFO Michael Pontzen told Boersen Zeitung newspaper in an interview. "We want to be a reliable dividend payer to our shareholders," he was quoted as saying.

MANZ

Indicated down 11.3 pct

Manz warns that a decision by a major customer to stop a large project in energy storage could have an impact on its 2016 forecast for revenues and earnings.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HAWESKO HOLDING - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

TELE COLUMBUS - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

Axel Springer : Berenberg raises target price to 48 euros

SAP : Jefferies cuts to "underperform" from "hold"

Munich Re : Credit Suisse starts with "neutral"; 172 euros target price

Hannover Re : Credit Suisse starts with "underperform" rating; 97 euros target price

Talanx : Credit Suisse starts with "neutral"; 32 euros target price

