German stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0652 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The carmaker is looking into setting up an assembly plant for SUVs near Moscow and is still negotiating the details of an investment agreement, daily Handelsblatt cited Russian industry sources as saying.
Indicated 1.5 percent higher Volkswagen plans to pool the components business of its various brands into a new entity to save costs, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, adding that the carmaker might also consider parting with non-core assets.
Investor advisory firm PIRC has advised shareholders in Volkswagen to reject its dividend plans and oppose a vote of confidence in the carmaker’ s management board, which it believes has failed to reform a slew of corporate governance weaknesses.
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
China’s Midea is preparing to publish its previously announced takeover bid for German factory robot maker Kuka on Thursday, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Swiss-based industry conglomerate ABB would consider making an offer for German robotics maker Kuka, citing industry specialists. A banker told Reuters this month that ABB could be interested in Kuka, in principle, but that the price is now too high as China’s Midea Group Co Ltd seeks to buy a “meaningful stake” in Kuka.
A member of the supervisory board of German state-controlled lender NordLB, which aims to take full control of its Bremer Landesbank unit, told German daily Handelsblatt that Bremer Landesbank was in need of 400 to 500 million euros in capital and that the bank would only survive in case of a full takeover by NordLB.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
KRONES AG - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
SUESS MICROTEC - no dividend proposed
AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed
MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
BRENNTAG - dividend 1.00 euros/shr
CANCOM SE - dividend 0.50 euros/shr
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 euros/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
STADA - Jefferies lowers to “UNDERPERFORM” from “HOLD”
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.
Time: 6.30 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tina Bellon)