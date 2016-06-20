CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

(Corrects entry on Daimler to show the CFO was referring to the issuance of bonds, not shares)

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The sporting goods maker will pay 50 million euros ($57 million) a year to extend its sponsorship deal with the German soccer association (DFB), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported late on Sunday. Adidas and DFB will present details at a news conference in Paris on Monday, the paper said.

BAYER

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The German chemicals and healthcare company trying to acquire Monsanto Co is exploring a sale of its radiology supplies unit that could be worth more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

DAIMLER

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The carmaker does not expect to issue bonds worth 12 billion euros in the second half of this year as it did in the first half, the company's finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German cement producer said on Sunday it had obtained all competition approvals for closing its merger deal with peer Italcementi after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commision (FTC) to sell some assets.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

Institutional shareholders from 26 countries, who have invested 13 billion euros in VW, seek compensation for the carmaker's emissions-test rigging scandal and on Monday want to inform the public about their goals and their plan for the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Volkswagen will stop producing more than 40 car models in the coming years as part of a new strategy by Europe's biggest automaker.

Also, Handelsblatt reported that Volkswagen's supervisory board has started negotiations with former CEO Martin Winterkorn's lawyers to seek compensation for damages from the emissions scandal.

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Bulgaria has put a tender to operate Sofia airport on hold after a consortium that built a runway at one of the terminals filed a complaint against the procedure with the country's competition watchdog.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The German telecoms regulator Bundesnetzagentur wants to force the wireless operator to lower its roaming rates, Rheinische Post reported.

EX-DIVIDEND

TAG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.55 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral", lifts price target to 185 from 168 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.00 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 m/m, -2.8 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

