German stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Volkswagen's supervisory board on Tuesday stood by its recommendation that top management's actions be endorsed by shareholders, a person familiar with the matter said, even as German prosecutors launched a new probe against a current and a former top executive.
The German fertilizer and salt producer will adjust potash production from its new Canadian mine according to price and demand, and will not necessarily maximize output during the industry's worst slump in nearly a decade, Chief Financial Officer Burkhard Lohr said on Tuesday.
The supervisory board of the German industrial robot maker has given Chief Executive Till Reuter a free hand for negotiations concerning a 4.5 billion euro takeover bid by China'sMidea, sources said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN - dividend of 0.11 eur/ordinary shr, 0.17 eur/preferred share proposed
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.54 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZEAL NETWORK - company pays quarterly dividends
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close. Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
