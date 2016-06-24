German stocks - Factors to watch on June 24

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 9.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from Thursday's landmark referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of the nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War Two.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 18 percent lower

The lender confirmed on Thursday it had struck a deal with its works council to shut a quarter of its German branches, slightly fewer than expected, as it cuts costs and revamps retail banking.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 11.2 percent lower

A proposal for cost savings of 450 million euros ($511 million) per year from merging with LSE underplays the value of the combination, top shareholder Michael Lindsell said.

HENKEL

Indicated 6.7 percent lower

The consumer products group said it was buying U.S. laundry and home care company The Sun Products Corp from a fund of Vestar Capital Partners in a deal valued at about 3.2 billion euros including debt.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 11.1 percent lower

RWE indicated 12.8 percent lower

Britain's largest energy suppliers, including RWE npower and E.ON, have to freeze their most expensive tariffs, the country's competition authority said on Friday in its final ruling on a two-year investigation that found providers have overcharged customers billions of pounds.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 11.5 percent lower

The automaker will pay nearly $10.3 billion to settle claims stemming from its diesel emissions cheating scandal with U.S. regulators, a source briefed on the agreement said on Thursday.

Separately, a South Korean court on Friday issued the first warrant for the arrest of a Volkswagen executive in connection with its cheating of vehicle emissions tests, in another blow to the German automaker's efforts to move on from the scandal.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Veritas Capital, a New York based private-equity firm, is the leading bidder to buy Airbus's aircraft maintenance and repair unit Vector Aerospace, Blooomberg reported, citing sources.

METRO

Indicated 12.3 percent lower

A regional appeals court said on Thursday it has stopped criminal proceedings against Thomas Middelhoff, the former head of department store chain Karstadt's former owner.

HORNBACH HOLDING AG

No indication available

The home improvement chain owner reported a 6.1 percent rise in first-quarter sales and affirmed its sales and earnings forecasts for 2016/17.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 7.4 percent lower

The company said on Thursday it will invest about 40 million euros to expand production capacity at its headquarters in western Germany.

EX-DIVIDEND

STROEER SE - dividend 0.70 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -7.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German June Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Ifo business climate seen at 107.5, current conditions seen at 114.0 and expectations seen at 101.2.

