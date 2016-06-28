German stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday June 28

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0633 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Volkswagen’s settlement with nearly 500,000 U.S. diesel owners and government regulators over polluting vehicles is valued at more than $15 billion cash, two sources briefed on the matter said on Monday. The settlement is to be announced on Tuesday in Washington.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Some Deutsche Boerse shareholders are urging the exchanges group to seek more favourable terms in its planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group after Britain’s vote last week to leave the European Union.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Nestle SA poached Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Mark Schneider to replace long-standing CEO Paul Bulcke, the Swiss food giant said on Monday.

STADA

Indicated 4.0 percent higher U.S. activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte has acquired a stake in Stada in a bid to force the German drugs manufacturer into a merger deal, German daily Handelsblatt said.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIXT - Berenberg starts with “buy”; price target 59.50 euros

GFK - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen + 0.6 percent m/m, -5.8 y/y.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.8 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.30 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

