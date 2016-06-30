German stocks - Factors to watch on June 30

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0639 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
U.S. seed producer Monsanto has demanded that Bayer increase its takeover offer by $10-15 per share, unnamed sources tell German business daily Handelsblatt.
BMW is close to unveiling a development partnership for autonomous cars with Israeli collision detection software maker Mobileye and U.S. chip maker Intel, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander suffered the ignominy of failing U.S. stress tests yet again this year, less than a week after Britain's shocking vote to leave the European Union sent their investors running for cover.
Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan still thinks the planned merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) is a good idea, despite the British referendum result to leave the European Union.
Airline ticket prices will continue to fall as competition in the sector is growing, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper published on Wednesday.
Capital market day in London, at which RWE plans to present its new unit that is to be spun off to investors.
The engineering group's wind power and renewables unit is confident of maintaining its improved profit margin for the rest of the fiscal year to end-September, the head of the unit said.
Europe's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska has called on VW to also compensate European drivers after the carmaker agreed to pay out up to $15.3 billion in the United States to settle claims over the diesel emissions scandal.
Airbus Group and Safran have formally closed a deal to make the merger of their space launch activities fully operational, industry sources said.
TAG Immobilien offered early conversion for all outstanding 5.50 percent convertible bonds.
The banking software company has taken its first step to enter the North American market by agreeing to buy Citi Prepaid Card Services for undisclosed terms, the two companies said on Wednesday.
The company expects stable sales and lower profit for the 2016/2017 fiscal year after posting better-than-expected earnings for 2015/2016.
PROSIEBEN SAT1 MEDIA SE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
PORSCHE SE - dividend 1.01 euros/shr
SOFTWARE AG - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - BARCLAYS cuts to "EQUALWEIGHT"
Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.9 pct, Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct
Time: 0636 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German May retail sales +0.9 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.
June unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.1 percent, seasonally adjusted jobless total is expected to fall by 5,000.
