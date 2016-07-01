German stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Commerzbank is to cut over 100 positions in its New York office in order to focus more on investment banking operations, according to an internal interview with an executive seen by Reuters.
The chief executive of peer Euronext Stephane Boujnah told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper he doubts the merger between Deutsche Boerse and the LSE can go ahead as planned, due to higher uncertainties over Brexit and because stock exchange deals tend to drag on and are never completed as foreseen.
Deutsche Telekom has reshuffled its management board, creating a new position for technology and innovation to focus on the upcoming generation of networks.
A lawyer for Volkswagen said at a court hearing Thursday the German automaker believed it could fix 85,000 polluting 3.0-liter VW, Audi and Porsche diesel cars and SUVs, a move that could help the company avoid a second pricey vehicle buyback.
Osram’s Chief Executive Olaf Berlien will assume responsibility for the German lighting group’s finances from Friday until the appointment of a new chief financial officer, which will take place “shortly”, Osram said on Thursday.
The impact of the UK’s vote to leave the EU should be managable for Sartorius because the market for pharma and biopharma products there is relatively stable, CEO Joachim Kreuzburg tells Boersen-Zeitung.
The company said Thursday it will buy back treasury shares equivalent to up to 2.44 percent of its stock.
Tui CEO Fritz Joussen tells Focus magazine he still believes in Turkey as a tourist destination after the Istanbul airport attack but says the company also has enough capacity at other destinations for customers wanting to re-book.
PROSIEBENSAT1 MEDIA SE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
KLOECKNER - JEFFERIES cuts to “UNDERPERFORM”
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - CREDIT SUISSE cuts to “NEUTRAL”
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei closes +0.68 pct
Shanghai stocks +0.23 pct.
Final German Jun manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 54.4.
