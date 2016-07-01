German stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Commerzbank is to cut over 100 positions in its New York office in order to focus more on investment banking operations, according to an internal interview with an executive seen by Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The chief executive of peer Euronext Stephane Boujnah told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper he doubts the merger between Deutsche Boerse and the LSE can go ahead as planned, due to higher uncertainties over Brexit and because stock exchange deals tend to drag on and are never completed as foreseen.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom has reshuffled its management board, creating a new position for technology and innovation to focus on the upcoming generation of networks.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

A lawyer for Volkswagen said at a court hearing Thursday the German automaker believed it could fix 85,000 polluting 3.0-liter VW, Audi and Porsche diesel cars and SUVs, a move that could help the company avoid a second pricey vehicle buyback.

OSRAM

Share down 1.1 pct in early Frankfurt trade

Osram’s Chief Executive Olaf Berlien will assume responsibility for the German lighting group’s finances from Friday until the appointment of a new chief financial officer, which will take place “shortly”, Osram said on Thursday.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The impact of the UK’s vote to leave the EU should be managable for Sartorius because the market for pharma and biopharma products there is relatively stable, CEO Joachim Kreuzburg tells Boersen-Zeitung.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company said Thursday it will buy back treasury shares equivalent to up to 2.44 percent of its stock.

TUI

Share trading 1.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Tui CEO Fritz Joussen tells Focus magazine he still believes in Turkey as a tourist destination after the Istanbul airport attack but says the company also has enough capacity at other destinations for customers wanting to re-book.

EX-DIVIDEND

PROSIEBENSAT1 MEDIA SE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KLOECKNER - JEFFERIES cuts to “UNDERPERFORM”

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - CREDIT SUISSE cuts to “NEUTRAL”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei closes +0.68 pct

Shanghai stocks +0.23 pct.

Time: 6.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final German Jun manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 54.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

