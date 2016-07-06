German stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.7 pct lower

Munich Re indicated 0.8 pct lower

Hannover Re indicated 0.1 pct lower

Europe's insurance watchdog has launched a EU-wide review of market conduct at insurers offering higher-risk products, dubbed unit-linked life insurance policies.

RWE

indicated 1.7 pct lower

DONG Energy has won a tender to build two offshore wind farms in the Netherlands with a capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) each, a project RWE had bid for with co-investor Macquarie Capital.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

indicated 0.2 pct lower

Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it had agreed with investment company Hale Global to sell its macroeconomic and markets data provider Market News International for an undisclosed amount.

Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Deutsche Boerse was telling shareholders it was looking into the option of a 'double holding' for its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group with seats in Frankfurt and London.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

indicated 0.6 pct lower

Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt the earnings of European building materials firms' UK operations, Moody's said a day after a report that Britain's construction industry suffered its worst contraction in seven years.

EVOTEC

indicated 0.7 pct higher

The firm said Wednesday it has entered a licence agreement for access to gene editing technology

EX-DIVIDEND

DIC ASSET - dividend 0.37 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight"

INFINEON - Barclays cuts to "equal-weight" from "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May industrial orders unchanged vs consensus for +1.0 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)