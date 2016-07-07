German stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent HIGHER

The difficulties facing Italian banks over their bad loans are miniscule by comparison with the problems some European banks face over their derivative exposure, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday in comments that appeared to be directed at the German lender.

MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE

Munich Re indicated 0.7 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.4 percent higher

Fitch Ratings said it has affirmed Munich Re's IFS rating at AA with a stable outlook.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Pfizer Inc and German drugmaker Merck KGaA on Wednesday said they had begun a late-stage trial of their immuno-oncology drug avelumab in combination with standard treatment for ovarian cancer.

RWE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

German energy supplier RWE to issue a generation update on western German brown coal mining and power generation in the coal-biased utility's core region.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The carmaker said it is recalling almost 6,000 gas-powered Touran multi-purpose vehicles worldwide to replace the models' front gas bottles.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Europe's largest sugar refiner, on Thursday posted a sharp rise in quarterly earnings as it continued to benefit from an improved performance from its bioethanol and sugar sectors.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The German drugs packaging firm reported a 17.5 percent jump in second-quarter core profit as a turnaround continued and its integration of U.S. plastic vial maker Centor was going well.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output plunged unexpectedly in May, posting its steepest monthly drop since August 2014, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe's largest economy lost steam in the second quarter after a surprisingly strong start to the year.

BREXIT

Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce has lowered its outlook for German exports to Britain after the British decision to leave the European Union, the DIHK said on Thursday.

DIHK said it now sees a 1 percent drop in exports to the United Kingdom in 2016, down from its previous forecast of a 5 percent rise. In 2017, the Chambers of Industry and Commerce expects German exports to Britain to drop by 5 percent.

