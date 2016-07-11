German stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Britain's opposition Labour Party is set for a bitter battle over its future after leader Jeremy Corbyn said he expected to be on the ballot automatically for a leadership contest and would fight any attempt to prevent him entering the race.
Andrea Leadsom, one of two candidates vying to become the next British prime minister, has caused an uproar by suggesting that being a mother means she has a greater stake in the country's future than her childless rival Theresa May.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
BMW has recorded rising sales of the latest version of its electric car, the i3, following the Berlin government's push to subsidise electric cars, weekly German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) said.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Daimler has hired the head of China operations of rival Citroen to set up a new digitalisation unit at its Mercedes-Benz brand, Automobilwoche magazine reports on Monday.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The exchange is considering lowering the approval threshold for its merger with the London Stock Exchance from 75 percent. A final decision on whether to reduce the minimum threshold will be made on Monday.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Chief executive Frank Appel in an interview with Welt am Sonntag proposed levying a tax on robots to boost public budgets and de-incentivise mass sackings in the digital age.
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
June traffic figures expected.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Siemens said it could not confirm or deny it had sealed a 500 million-euro ($550 million) gas turbine deal with Saudi Arabia after German newspaper Handelsblatt's global edition said the German company had beaten rival GE in securing it.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
A Thyssenkrupp spokeswoman confirmed the company was in talks with British peer Tata Steel to explore strategic options for a consolidation of beleaguered European steel mills.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
German prosecutors are demanding carmaker Volkswagen face a fine based on the level of the profits the carmaker made from selling 11 million vehicles equipped with manipulated engine software, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
The Audi brand is to unveil a new strategy at the end of July, which will encompass digitalisation, sustainability and urbanisation, chief executive Rupert Stadler told Automobilwoche magazine in an interview in its July 11 edition.
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Alstria unit DO Deutsche Office AG sells Berlin building for 230 mln euros, reducing Alstria's loan-to-value to 44.9 percent from 49 percent. Alstria confirmed guidance for 2016: Revenues of 200 million euros and Funds From Operations of 115 million euros.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The head of forklift truck maker Jungheinrich said the company will focus on organic growth and investments backed by its own capital, rather than trying to copy competitor Kion's recent $3.25 billion purchase of U.S. logistics-technology firm Dematic.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
There will be adjustments made to the MDAX as of July 13, Deutsche Boerse said in a news release. The current share class of Kuka AG (ISIN DE0006204407) will be replaced with the tendered share class of Kuka AG ISIN DE000A2BPXK1 due to the expected acquisition of Kuka by Mecca. The changes also apply to the DAXplus Maximum Dividend index.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The maker of appliances for commercial kitchens targets annual turnover of 1 billion euros annual turnover from currently 600 million, without giving a date, driven by requirements to update old equipment worldwide, chief financial officer Axel Kaufmann told Boersenzeitung in an interview on Saturday. He especially cited potential in North America.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Empty office spaces in eastern Germany are shrinking and rents are rising quickly, said an as yet unpublished market report from TLG Immobilien that was made available to Welt am Sonntag. Board member Niclas Karoff said the TLG portfolio could reach a value of 2 billion euros this year from 1.86 billion currently.
No indication available
The company has sold its last remaining aircraft, Berlin daily Tagesspiegel is to say on Monday citing sources close to the company. A spokesman said all 148 planes currently being oeprated were currently leased, which in itself in the industry is not unusual.
No indication available
Boeing is in talks with Air Europa Lineas Aereas and Tui for orders totaling $3.5 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources.
No indication available
Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA hope to complete negotiations with Germany on the $4.5 billion MEADS next-generation missile defense system by the end of the year, before next year's German elections, top company officials told Reuters.
HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 1.50 euros/shr
RWE - Jefferies raises to "BUY"
HUGO BOSS Deutsche Bank cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"
MUNICH RE HSBC cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"
HANOVER RUECK SE HSBC cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +4.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Vera Eckert and Tina Bellon)