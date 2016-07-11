German stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

Britain's opposition Labour Party is set for a bitter battle over its future after leader Jeremy Corbyn said he expected to be on the ballot automatically for a leadership contest and would fight any attempt to prevent him entering the race.

Andrea Leadsom, one of two candidates vying to become the next British prime minister, has caused an uproar by suggesting that being a mother means she has a greater stake in the country's future than her childless rival Theresa May.

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

BMW has recorded rising sales of the latest version of its electric car, the i3, following the Berlin government's push to subsidise electric cars, weekly German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) said.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Daimler has hired the head of China operations of rival Citroen to set up a new digitalisation unit at its Mercedes-Benz brand, Automobilwoche magazine reports on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The exchange is considering lowering the approval threshold for its merger with the London Stock Exchance from 75 percent. A final decision on whether to reduce the minimum threshold will be made on Monday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Chief executive Frank Appel in an interview with Welt am Sonntag proposed levying a tax on robots to boost public budgets and de-incentivise mass sackings in the digital age.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

June traffic figures expected.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Siemens said it could not confirm or deny it had sealed a 500 million-euro ($550 million) gas turbine deal with Saudi Arabia after German newspaper Handelsblatt's global edition said the German company had beaten rival GE in securing it.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

A Thyssenkrupp spokeswoman confirmed the company was in talks with British peer Tata Steel to explore strategic options for a consolidation of beleaguered European steel mills.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

German prosecutors are demanding carmaker Volkswagen face a fine based on the level of the profits the carmaker made from selling 11 million vehicles equipped with manipulated engine software, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

The Audi brand is to unveil a new strategy at the end of July, which will encompass digitalisation, sustainability and urbanisation, chief executive Rupert Stadler told Automobilwoche magazine in an interview in its July 11 edition.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Alstria unit DO Deutsche Office AG sells Berlin building for 230 mln euros, reducing Alstria's loan-to-value to 44.9 percent from 49 percent. Alstria confirmed guidance for 2016: Revenues of 200 million euros and Funds From Operations of 115 million euros.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The head of forklift truck maker Jungheinrich said the company will focus on organic growth and investments backed by its own capital, rather than trying to copy competitor Kion's recent $3.25 billion purchase of U.S. logistics-technology firm Dematic.

KUKA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

There will be adjustments made to the MDAX as of July 13, Deutsche Boerse said in a news release. The current share class of Kuka AG (ISIN DE0006204407) will be replaced with the tendered share class of Kuka AG ISIN DE000A2BPXK1 due to the expected acquisition of Kuka by Mecca. The changes also apply to the DAXplus Maximum Dividend index.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The maker of appliances for commercial kitchens targets annual turnover of 1 billion euros annual turnover from currently 600 million, without giving a date, driven by requirements to update old equipment worldwide, chief financial officer Axel Kaufmann told Boersenzeitung in an interview on Saturday. He especially cited potential in North America.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Empty office spaces in eastern Germany are shrinking and rents are rising quickly, said an as yet unpublished market report from TLG Immobilien that was made available to Welt am Sonntag. Board member Niclas Karoff said the TLG portfolio could reach a value of 2 billion euros this year from 1.86 billion currently.

AIR BERLIN

No indication available

The company has sold its last remaining aircraft, Berlin daily Tagesspiegel is to say on Monday citing sources close to the company. A spokesman said all 148 planes currently being oeprated were currently leased, which in itself in the industry is not unusual.

TUI

No indication available

Boeing is in talks with Air Europa Lineas Aereas and Tui for orders totaling $3.5 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing sources.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP

No indication available

Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA hope to complete negotiations with Germany on the $4.5 billion MEADS next-generation missile defense system by the end of the year, before next year's German elections, top company officials told Reuters.

EX-DIVIDEND

HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 1.50 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - Jefferies raises to "BUY"

HUGO BOSS Deutsche Bank cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"

MUNICH RE HSBC cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"

HANOVER RUECK SE HSBC cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +4.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Vera Eckert and Tina Bellon)