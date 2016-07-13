German stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AIRBUS

Down 1.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Europe's Airbus on Tuesday cut the delivery target for its A380 superjumbo to 12 a year from 2018, down from 27 in 2015 and about half what is projected for this year, to prevent a glut of unsold planes as airlines shun the industry's behemoths.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal quoted sources as saying Honeywell International and Airbus had agreed to develop an integrated system to keep jetliners from careening off the ends of runways during landings.

STADA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Activist shareholder Active Ownership Capital has the backing of about 20 percent of Stada's capital and is in negotiations with shareholders holding another 10 percent, investor newsletter Platow Brief said, citing no sources.

STEINHOFF

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group announced a recommended cash offer for Poundland under which shareholders would receive 222 pence per Poundland share.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated unchanged

The property firm said it successfully concluded an offer for early conversion of a convertible bond.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)