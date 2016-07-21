German stocks - Factors to watch on July 21

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep rates firmly on hold on Thursday but will have to address an ever growing list of obstacles that threaten once again to derail its efforts to revive growth and inflation.

TURKEY

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as he widened a crackdown against thousands of members of the security forces, judiciary, civil service and academia after a failed military coup.

BASF, E.ON

BASF indicated unchanged

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent lower

The European Commission, which is due to rule on Russia's plans to pump more gas to Germany via a land link from its Nord Stream pipeline, says it needs more details from German regulators before making a decision.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The car and truck maker reported full second-quarter financial results, which showed that the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars shrank to 6.4 percent from 10.5 percent a year earlier.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 4.2 percent lower

Germany's largest airline on Wednesday cut its full-year profit target, saying advance bookings to Europe had declined significantly due to "terrorist attacks in Europe and to greater political and economic uncertainty".

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The utility's municipal shareholders, who own 24 percent of RWE, demand that management present a clear strategy for the old RWE and its legacy burdens, at the latest right after the flotation of RWE's Innogy unit, their head Ernst Gerlach told Boersen-Zeitung.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

U.S. investor Oaktree has reduced its stake in German real estate group Alstria Office by placing 10.72 million shares, a stake of seven percent, with institutional investors, two people familiar with the transaction said.

KRONES

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Krones affirmed its guidance for 2016 after posting a 3.1 percent rise in first-half pretax profit.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 5.1 percent higher

The company reported second quarter revenues of 157.2 million euros and said it expected the figure for the third quarter to come to between 150 and 160 million.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The group said it added 595,000 subscribers in the second quarter and confirmed its EBITDA outlook for 2016 and 2017.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said it expected its annual sales to rise to 205 to 220 million euros in 2017, up from a forecast 175 to 182 million this year.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company said it still expected its EBITA to fall by 5 to 10 percent this year, as it reported first-half financial results.

HAPAG-LLOYD

No indication available

Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on Hapag-Lloyd to "stable" from "positive" and confirmed its B2 rating.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer reported a 31 percent rise in second-quarter sales, beating consensus for a 26 percent increase.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COVESTRO - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 6.01 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

The German economy remains on a solid growth path due to strong domestic demand, but external risks have increased after Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

