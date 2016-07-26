German stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

A U.S. judge on Monday said Deutsche Bank AG must face part of a lawsuit claiming it deceived investors who bought more than $5.4 billion of preferred securities by concealing its exposure to the fast-deteriorating subprime mortgage market.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE LSE

Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.3 percent lower

Last day for shareholders of German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse to approve merger with the London Stock Exchange Group. Deadline for minimum 60 percent approval at midnight German time (2200 GMT). Deutsche Boerse yesterday said that 58.06 percent of shares have been tendered.

E.ON RWE

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher

German utility E.ON will commission JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to coordinate the initial public offering of its 53 percent of its spinoff Uniper, while utility Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs will handle the market listing of 10 percent of RWE's Innogy, German Boersen Zeitung reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco is due to hold a hearing to decide on whether to grant preliminary approval to U.S. diesel emissions settlements. If granted, he would hold a later hearing to give final approval.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

The bank's second-quarter operating profit dropped to 342 million euros ($375.82 million), from 419 million euros in the year-earlier period and its core tier one ratio fell to 11.5 percent in the second quarter.

COVESTRO

No indication available

Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, lifted its outlook for sales volume growth at its main businesses after reporting better-than-expected earnings.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen up 3.5 percent at 119 million euros. Poll:

STADA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

An activist investor pushed to tighten its grip over Stada on Monday by opposing the appointment of four supervisory board members at the German generic drugmaker, instead nominating four new non-executive directors.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

Comdirect bank reported half-year results, saying its pretax profit was at 87.9 million euros and it generated a total income of 216.1 million euros in the first six months of the year.

KONTRON

No indication available

The maker of embedded computing systems fired its chief executive and withdrew its annual guidance, citing weaker-than-expected revenues in the second quarter.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KUKA - Jefferies raises to "HOLD" from "UNDERPERFORM"

GEA - Jefferies raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"

KION Jefferies cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

