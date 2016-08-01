German stocks - Factors to watch on August 1

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

Germany's flagship lender scraped through the European Union's banking stress test, showing a reading of 7.8 percent in the adverse scenario, just above the 7.5 percent that analysts had seen as a threshold because of its designation by regulators as one the world's systemically most important banks.

Deutsche's Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis told Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung: "The stress test has shown: There is no reason for a capital hike."

Separately, weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that some Deutsche Bank managers had filed lawsuits at a Frankfurt labour court seeking to have frozen bonuses worth 1 to 2 million euros ($1.1-2.2 million) paid out.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The second-largest German bank showed a capital strength measure of 7.4 percent in the adverse scenario of the bank stress test, ranking it eighth from the bottom among 51 European lenders tested against a theoretical economic shock.

BAYER

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Bayer will halt future U.S. sales of flubendiamide insecticides that can be used on more than 200 crops after losing a fight with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. flubendiamide is marketed in the United States as Belt.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The airport operator is selling a stake in the St Petersburg airport to Qatar. The deal, from which it expects to generate a gain of 30-40 million euros, will help offset weakening revenues at hubs like Frankfurt and Antalya and allows for a confirmation of its 2016 earnings forecast, it said on Sunday.

NORMA

No indication available

The car parts maker is on the lookout for acquisitions, but does not want a gearing of more than 2.5 times, meaning that purely debt-financed transactions of up to 180 million euros are possible, CFO Michael Schneider told Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The lubricant maker's first-half earnings before interest and tax grew 7 percent to 183 million euros. It reiterated its full-year outlook.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The biotech firm confirmed its full-year guidance and reported a loss before interest and tax of 19.2 million euros.

HYPOPORT

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Full H1 results. The company already published preliminary figures on July 15, saying its EBIT rose about 20 percent to 11 million euros in the first six months of 2016.

PORSCHE SE

No indication available

The investment company that holds a stake in VW said net liquidity stood at 1.32 billion euros as per June 30 and first-half net profit was 980 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MERCK KGAA - Morgan Stanley raises to "equal-weight" from "underweight"

QIAGEN - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

Time: 0639 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Markit/BMW Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 53.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger)