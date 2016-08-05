FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 5
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 5, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 24 percent at 1.53 billion euros ($1.70 billion). Poll:

BAYER

Bayer has signed confidentiality agreements to conduct due diligence on Monsanto Co.'s financial accounts, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, a crucial step that could pave the way for the German company to raise its $55 billion takeover offer for the U.S. agrochemicals giant. Bayer and Monsanto declined comment.

DAIMLER

Monthly delivery figures for Mercedes-Benz due.

EVONIK

Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) seen down 17 percent at 549 million euros. Poll:

HUGO BOSS

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 48 percent at 36.4 million euros. Poll:

SUESS MICROTEC

Full Q2 results due. The company last week cut its guidance for 2016 order intake following a 5 percent drop in quarterly orders.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 4.48 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.