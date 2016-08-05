German stocks - Factors to watch on August 5

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 24 percent at 1.53 billion euros ($1.70 billion). Poll:

BAYER

Bayer has signed confidentiality agreements to conduct due diligence on Monsanto Co.'s financial accounts, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, a crucial step that could pave the way for the German company to raise its $55 billion takeover offer for the U.S. agrochemicals giant. Bayer and Monsanto declined comment.

DAIMLER

Monthly delivery figures for Mercedes-Benz due.

EVONIK

Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) seen down 17 percent at 549 million euros. Poll:

HUGO BOSS

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 48 percent at 36.4 million euros. Poll:

SUESS MICROTEC

Full Q2 results due. The company last week cut its guidance for 2016 order intake following a 5 percent drop in quarterly orders.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 4.48 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)