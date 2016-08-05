UPDATE 1-German stocks - Factors to watch on August 5

(Adds stock market indications)
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The German insurer reported a larger-than-expected 46 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, hit by higher damage claims, weak asset management performance and a writedown on the sale its South Korean business.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Bayer has signed confidentiality agreements to conduct due diligence on Monsanto's financial accounts, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The step could pave the way for the German company to raise its $55 billion takeover offer for the U.S. agrochemicals giant. Bayer and Monsanto declined comment.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The head of exchange-traded product strategy at Deutsche Bank's U.S. asset management unit has left the company, two people familiar with the matter said.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Monthly delivery figures for Mercedes-Benz due.
Mercedes-Benz is planning its own line of electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported.
Up 3.7 percent in pre-market trading
The chemicals group said it now is aiming for the upper half of its previous target range of 2 to 2.2 billion euros ($2.2-$2.45 billion) in 2016 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The fashion group reported quarterly net profit fell 84 percent to 11 million euros on sales down 4 percent to 622 million. The net profit missed average analyst forecasts for 36 million, while sales were ahead of consensus for 611 million.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The defence group is setting up a tank joint venture with Turkish truck maker BMC and Malaysian defence firm Etika, a company spokesman told daily Die Welt.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group confirmed its outlook despite a weak set of results in the first half.
Indicated 14 percent lower
The group said it is adjusting its 2016 guidance after earninngs in the first six months came in below the prior year's figures.
KLOECKNER & CO : BERENBERG RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 9.50 EUROS FROM 9 EUROS; RATING SELL
HAPAG LLOYD : BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 26 EUROS FROM 31 EUROS; RATING BUY
FRESENIUS : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71.30 EUROS FROM 70.55 EUROS; RATING BUY
BEIERSDORF : GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 84 EUROS FROM 85 EUROS ; RATING NEUTRAL
FRAPORT : HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 57.5 EUROS FROM 60 EUROS
FREENET : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 25 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS
RHEINMETALL : HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 62 EUROS FROM 67 EUROS
SLM SOLUTIONS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 32 EUROS FROM 27 EUROS
ADIDAS : RAYMOND JAMES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 125 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; RATING UNDERPERFORM
DEUTSCHE POST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 32 EUROS FROM 31 EUROS; RATING BUY
LANXESS : BARCLAYS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 43 EUROS; RATING EQUAL WEIGHT
PROSIEBENSAT.1 : DZ BANK CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 41.0 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; RATING SELL
HANNOVER RUECK : MACQUARIE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 80 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS, TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 4.48 GMT.
German June industrial orders fell 0.4 percent pct m/m.
($1 = 0.8982 euros)