a year ago
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 8
August 8, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The Qatari royal family has a smaller shareholding in Deutsche Bank AG than the German bank had previously disclosed, according to a document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German carrier and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have extended talks again over pay and retirement terms to try to resolve a long-running dispute that has led to more than a dozen strikes.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Builders of two power plants in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory Crimea have finalised plans to install turbines made by a joint venture of Siemens, three sources said.

Separately, power plants built by Siemen in Egypt are set to go online in December this year and will reach full capacity in May 2018, the Egyptian prime minister's office said on Sunday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

The German state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder, has no plans to sue the carmaker for damages caused by its emissions-test cheating scandal, its prime minister, Stephan Weil, told a German weekly.

Separately, U.S. authorities have found three unapproved software programmes in 3.0 litre diesel engines made by Volkswagen's Audi unit, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported, without saying where it had obtained the information.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June industrial output rose 0.8 percent m/m vs +0.7 m/m expected.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde)

