FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 16
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 16, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann will decide in the coming weeks whether to continue pursuing an agreement to take over Monsanto or launch a hostile takeover, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

LINDE

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

U.S. industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc is in early-stage talks to acquire German peer Linde and create the biggest company in their sector with a market value of more than $60 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Volkswagen and the U.S. Justice Department have held preliminary settlement talks about resolving a criminal probe into the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, two sources briefed on the matter said.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The commercial real estate group reiterated its full-year forecast and aims to pay a dividend of 1.40 euros ($1.57) a share. It is bidding for a major shopping centre in Eastern Europe and is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in a German centre.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

Indus said it could hike its guidance if the positive trend it saw in the second quarter continues. It reported a 24 percent jump in second-quarter EBIT to 38.8 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", lowers price target to 8.30 euros from 8.65 euros

MUNICH RE - Berenberg raises to "outperform" from "market-perform", lifts price target to 180 euros from 165 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 6.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 1.8 vs -6.8, Current Conditions seen at 50.0 vs 49.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.