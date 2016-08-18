German stocks - Factors to watch on August 18

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Monsanto Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant told investors the company remains in talks with Bayer and other parties about potential strategic transactions. The U.S. seed company has given Bayer limited access to its books, two sources told Reuters.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the country's macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Polish mBank, a unit of Commerzbank, as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.5 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said late on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 pct lower/higher

The founder of Japan's Softbank would still like to merge U.S wireless provider Sprint with T-Mobile US, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

The company has agreed to sell its Martinsburg, West Virginia cement plant and eight related terminals to Cementos Argos for $660 million.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 pct lower/higher

Rio de Janeiro prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation to evaluate the legality of tax breaks given to ThyssenKrupp by Rio's city and state governments, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

The carmaker said late on Wednesday production at its largest factory had been curtailed in some areas because of a supplies shortage caused by a parts maker refusing to keep to delivery commitments.

The head of the Federation of German Consumer Organisations, Klaus Mueller, told the Rheinische Post that Volksagen should offer German customers affected by its diesel scandal better compensation.

Separately, lawyers for U.S. owners of polluting VW diesel vehicles said auto supplier Robert Bosch was a "knowing and active participant" in a decade-long scheme by Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE to evade U.S. emissions laws.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.5 pct lower/higher

The online fashion retailer, plans to open two new distribution hubs in France and Poland next year, an executive told Reuters in an interview.

SIXT

Indicated 1 pct higher

The group maintained its outlook for 2016 as it reported Q2 results.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The group raised its sales forecast for 2016 to at least 900 mln eur as it published Q2 results.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - Helvea Baader cuts to "hold"

STABILUS - SocGen cuts to "sell" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The number of German residential building permits rose by nearly a third to over 182,000 in the first half of 2016, data showed on Thursday, in a sign that construction will propel growth in Europe's largest economy after a slowdown in the second quarter.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)