German stocks - Factors to watch on August 19

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Thursday joined a growing chorus of his colleagues signalling support for a U.S. interest rate hike in coming months, saying that waiting too long could be costly for the economy.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank over alleged swap data reporting deficiencies, court filings showed on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank on Thursday agreed to retain a monitor to ensure it reports swaps data properly, to resolve U.S. regulatory charges over its handling of an April 16 system outage that has yet to be fully addressed.

Also, the Financial Times reported a whistleblower who helped reveal false accounting at Deutsche Bank has refused an $8.25 million award from a U.S. securities regulator because of the agency's failure to punish bank executives.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Volkswagen is looking to cut working hours in some parts of production at its core factory and three other plants across Germany, a German state minister said on Thursday, confirming earlier information by a Reuters source.

Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Volkswagen plans to compel supplier that is at the root of the production problems to resume deliveries, for instance by asking a court to impose fines and seizures.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral", price target 85 euros

HELLA - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral", price target 39 euros

METRO - Bernstein cuts to "underperform" from "market-perform", lowers target price to 23 euros from 29 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July producer prices +0.2 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.1 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y.

Germany's Finance Ministry said the economy remains on a solid growth path despite the recent slowdown in the second quarter, but external risks have increased after the British decision to leave the European Union.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Maria Sheahan)