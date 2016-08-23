German stocks - Factors to watch on August 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.7 percent higher

U.S. regulators on Monday denied a request by major automakers to extend the comment period on environmental analysis to determine whether government fuel efficiency requirements are feasible through 2025.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A U.S. judge expressed concern on Monday about whether a series of lawsuits accusing various banks and brokerages of conspiring to manipulate Treasury auctions could avoid dismissal.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker and two of its parts suppliers were pushing to resolve a contract dispute early on Tuesday, spokespeople said, but had no progress to report despite 17 hours of talks as the conflict threatens to cost the carmaker thousands of vehicles in lost output this week.

The carmaker's staff should not be paid taxpayers' money to compensate them for lost wages if VW were to apply for support under the government's "Kurzarbeit" short-time work programme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a senior lawmaker of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling Christian Democrats.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

JUNGHEINRICH - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", lifts price target to 30.00 euros from 29.33 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 53.5 vs 53.8, Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.4, Composite PMI seen at 55.0 vs 55.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

