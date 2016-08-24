German stocks - Factors to watch on August 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Higher exports, state spending and private consumption drove a 0.4 percent expansion in German gross domestic product in the second quarter, more than offsetting weaker investment by companies in Europe's biggest economy, data showed on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan has criticised the actions of the European Central Bank in German Handelsblatt. "By now the monetary policy is counterproductive to the goal of strengthening the economy and securing the European banking system," Cryan said in an op-ed.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

VW has agreed to hold settlement talks with several U.S. states that sued the German automaker for hundreds of millions of dollars over environmental law violations, the automaker said in a court filing on Tuesday.

Separately, Volkswagen and two of its parts suppliers on Tuesday resolved a contract dispute that had hit output at more than half of the carmaker's German plants and threatened to undermine its recovery from a diesel emissions scandal.

Still, the German deal did not extend to differences between suppliers and VW's Brazilian unit, which said it had broken off supply contracts after nearly a dozen failed renegotiations and was going to court to recover its machinery.

Luxury automaker Lamborghini expects to at least double production to 7,000 vehicles a year by 2019 once it rolls out a new SUV, but it will not lose its focus on making sports cars, Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali said Tuesday.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

More than 35 companies have so far filed lawsuits against sugar producers Suedzucker, Pfeifer & Langen and Nordzucker for allegedly forming a cartel to push up prices, with claims totalling around 500 million euros, Handelsblatt reports.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

WCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BRENNTAG - Credit Suisse raises to "NEUTRAL" from "UNDERPERFORM"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Detailed German Q2 GDP +0.4 pct q/q, +3.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tina Bellon)