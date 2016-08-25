CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on August 25

(Corrects GfK item to say GfK Verein holds 56.5 pct of GfK, not 54.5 pct)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

LINDE

Bavaria wants the gas supplier's headquarters to remain in Munich after a merger with Praxair, Handelsblatt reported, citing state economy minister Ilse Aigner.

LUFTHANSA

Eighty-seven percent of cabin crew approved a wide-ranging pay and pensions deal with the carrier, cabin crew union UFO said, bringing a long-running dispute to a close.

VOLKSWAGEN

A U.S. district court discusses the carmaker's emissions scandal.

CTS EVENTIM

Q2 results due.

FIELMANN

Full Q2 results expected. The spectacles retailer in July reported key figures, with pretax profit up 15 percent at 62 million euros ($69.8 million).

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit CIMIC said it had agreed to sell its 29 percent stake in Nextgen Group to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, fetching proceeds of A$190 million to A$210 million ($145-160 million).

Separately, CIMIC said its Sedgman and Thiess units had won contract extensions worth a total A$105 million.

K+S

K+S said on Wednesday that finance chief Burkhard Lohr will become chief executive next year, replacing Norbert Steiner who has run the fertiliser maker for a decade.

RTL GROUP

Q2 results due. Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) seen at 374 million euros. Poll:

GFK

GfK's majority owner, the GfK Verein, is considering strategic options for the market researcher, including a merger or a sale of its 56.5 percent stake, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing no sources.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STEINHOFF - Morgan Stanley rates "equal-weight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.1 pct.

Time: 5.03 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 108.5, current conditions seen at 114.9, expectations seen at 102.5.

