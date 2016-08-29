German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Europe's biggest insurer Allianz has positioned its business to weather rock-bottom interest rates that could last a "very long time", the head of the German group's life insurance division told German media.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank on Friday said it would sell its Argentine subsidiary to local Banco Comafi as part of its strategy plan to streamline business abroad.

VOLKSWAGEN

Weeks of production disruptions amid a supplier dispute have prevented the carmaker from producing 22,000 Golf and Passat models, German Welt am Sonntag reported.

Separately, supplier Prevent has increased its production and resumed deliveries immediately after the agreement with VW, Bild am Sonntag reported, without giving further detail.

STADA

Activist investor Active Ownership Capital (AOC) succeeded in convincing shareholders of Stada to remove the German drugmaker's supervisory board chairman in a voting marathon, but failed to install its candidate in the post.

AOC on Sunday said it was still considering taking legal steps over the supervisory board voting process at the annual general meeting but had yet to take a decision.

HAPAG LLOYD

Hapag LLoyd shareholders approved a capital increase for its planned merger with Arab peer UASC.

EX-DIVIDEND

STADA - dividend 0.70 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.24 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

