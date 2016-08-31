German stocks - Factors to watch on August 31

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0643 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK

Commerzbank indicated 1.6 percent lower

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Manager Magazin reports in its online edition that Deutsche Bank has in the past considered the idea of a merger with Commerzbank, adding it was unclear whether considerations would be resumed. The magazine cites no sources.

Separately, Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke and Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan are due to speak at a banking conference in Frankfurt.

MERCK KGaA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Moody's change the outlook on Merck to stable from negative, prompted by solid operating performance.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Siemens and Gamesa have rejected a non-binding offer from General Electric for assets belonging to a wind power venture between Gamesa and Areva, sources close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

EVONIK

Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said it had successfully placed 1.9 billion euros of bonds with more than 200 institutational investors to help finance the acquisition of the Specialty & Coating Additives businesss of Air Products, including a 650 million euro tranche with a 4.5 year maturity that carried a coupon of zero percent.

STEINHOFF

Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company reported full-year earnings on Wednesday, saying full-year operating profit improved by 32 percent to 1.5 billion euros.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Full H1 results due. The group published preliminary data last week and said it expected its 2016 core profit to exceed 100 million euros.

BERTELSMANN

No indication available

H1 results due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL, HELLA - UBS names Continental and Hella among most preferred auto suppliers

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Citigroup cuts to "sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.46 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m in real terms, +0.3 pct y/y.

German August jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Number of jobless seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen flat at 6.1 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Tina Bellon)