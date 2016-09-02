German stocks - Factors to watch on September 2

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.3 pct higher

Daimler indicated 0.5 pct higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 pct higher

Camakers reported U.S. monthly deliveries. BMW's U.S. group sales were down 7.2 pct, deliveries of Mercedes-Benz vehicles rose 0.1 pct, and Volkswagen fell 9.1 pct

Also, German monthly new car registrations due.

E.ON

Indicated 1 pct higher

Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit E.ON plans to spin off, could release its listing prospectus that contains the date on which the unit's shares are expected to start trading.

VOLKSWAGEN

The United Auto Workers (UAW) urged VW to accept the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) latest order that requires the carmaker to collectively bargain with UAW local union as the representative of a portion of workers at its Tennessee plant.

Separately, Volkswagen has filed an appeal of a federal labor board decision on its dispute with the UAW in Tennessee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Priced a convertible bond offering with a coupon of 2 pct p.a. and 7 year maturity, giving proceeds of 147.8 mln eur.

ROCKET INTERNET

Trading 9.4 pct lower in Frankfurt

The e-commerce investor reported a first-half consolidated loss of 617 million euros mainly due to impairments at Global Fashion Group, it said late on Thursday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COVESTRO - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"

HANNOVER RE - SocGen raises to "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.01 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 0620 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)