German stocks - Factors to watch on September 5

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global economy is being threatened by rising protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the open of a two-day summit of leaders from G20 nations.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 1.1 percent higher

China, the United States and Europe all pledged support on Saturday for a new deal to curb carbon dioxide emissions by airlines which is due to be finalised at a meeting of the UN's International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in September and is expected to go into effect from 2021.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Investors pulled $615 million from the Pimco Total Return Fund in August, reducing the fund's size to $85.5 billion, while investors poured $1.7 billion into the smaller Pimco Income Fund, parent company Pacific Investment Management Co said on Friday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Bayer's supervisory board will discuss in a meeting on Sept. 14 whether to sweeten its offer for Monsanto again or even pursue a hostile takeover, German daily Rheinische Post reported, citing company sources.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler is reviewing relationships with its suppliers to avoid the kind of crippling production halts that afflicted rival Volkswagen, its Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Friday.

Separately, a source told Reuters that Daimler plans to roll out at least six, and possibly as many as nine, electric car models.

Also, Daimler expects that electric buses could reach a range of 300 kilometres by 2025, the head of Daimler's bus business told Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

E.ON expects the price of shares in Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit it plans to spin off this month, to be very volatile on the day of its listing as some institutional investors will be forced by policy to sell the stock, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntasgszeitung in an interview.

STEELMAKERS

Thyssenkrupp indicated unchanged

Salzgitter indicated 0.4 percent higher

It is crucial for China to set up a mechanism to address its problem of industrial overcapacity, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday, saying it was "unacceptable" that the European steel industry had lost so many jobs in recent years.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Former Volkswagen manager Wolfgang Schreiber is suing the carmaker for hundreds of millions of euros in royalty payments for his role in developing a dual clutch gearbox, Der Spiegel reported.

Also, the European Commission has found that Volkswagen broke consumer laws in 20 European Union countries by cheating on emissions tests, German daily Die Welt reported, citing Commission sources.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated unchanged

The wind park operator does not see itself as a takeover target, its Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach tells weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AURUBIS - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral", lifts target price to 55 euros

HUGO BOSS - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral", lowers target price to 48 euros from 54 euros

MTU AERO ENGINES - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy", traders say

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

