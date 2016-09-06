German stocks - Factors to watch on September 6

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Bayer said on Monday that its negotiations with Monsanto Co had advanced, and that it was now willing to offer more than $65 billion to acquire the world's largest seeds company.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Crop Protection division due to hold press conference.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Mercedes-Benz monthly car sales data expected.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom is considering options including thousands of job cuts at its German business, a review of its holdings in eastern Europe and Greece and a partial sale of its subsidiary T-Systems, German daily Handelsblatt reported.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The German healthcare group agreed to take over Spain's biggest private hospital chain, Quironsalud, for 5.76 billion euros, cementing its position as Europe's largest private-sector hospital operator.
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Budget airline Jetstar Pacific said it will buy 10 A320 planes from Airbus Group for $1 billion as it expands its domestic and international network.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Press call due on planned split-up of company. The group said on Monday it was is proceeding with plans to separate its wholesale and food business from its consumer electronics chain, predicting both units can achieve an investment grade rating without needing a capital increase.
Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The lighting group could use part of the investments earmarked for its LED plant in Malaysia for its operations in Regensburg, Germany and Wuxi, China, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing industry sources.
Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Full annual results due. The company already published preliminary results.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company said it had started the safety evaluation phase of a phase 2/3 combination trial of MOR208 with bendamustine.
Suspended from trade
General Electric's German business announced plans for a takeover offer for SLM Solutions and has already signed deals to buy almost a third of shares from existing shareholders.
Indicated 7.1 percent lower
The company has lowered its 2016 targets.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Citigroup starts with "buy", target price 98 euros
ALSTRIA OFFICE - JP Morgan raises to "overweight"
GEA GROUP - Citigroup raises to "buy" from "neutral", lifts target price to 56 euros from 47 euros
STADA - Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform", lifts target price to 48 euros from 37 euros
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.26 GMT.
German July industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)