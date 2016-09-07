German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Conference due on crop science business.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The Mercedes-Benz trucks division of Daimler in Brazil fired about 500 workers after 1,028 employees chose to participate in a voluntary buyout program ending this week, union leaders said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday in Linz he could not rule out further production delays due to problems with single suppliers.
Separately, Chinese media reported that Volkswagen is exploring a potential joint venture with Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motor).
Also, lawyers for American owners of Volkswagen cars alleged that auto supplier Bosch concealed the use of Volkswagen's secret "defeat device" software that it helped design and demanded in 2008 that the German automaker provide legal protection in its use.
Up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The automotive supplier said it expects 674 million euros from partial prepayment of loan note by IHO holding.
Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade
Full annual results published. The company published preliminary results on Aug. 31, showing its operating profit improved by 32 percent to 1.5 billion euros.
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The company said it expected revenues for fiscal 2016 to come to 150-160 million euros and for 2017 to 200-225 million. The operating margin is to be between 13 and 16 percent for both years.
LUFTHANSA - Deutsche Bank cuts to "sell", traders say
SIEMENS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", lifts target price to 105 euros from 100 euros
JUNGHEINRICH - Citigroup starts with "neutral", target price 31 euros
KION - Citigroup starts with "buy", target price 64 euros
German vacuum insulation panel maker va-Q-tec said it planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange, targeting proceeds of around 45 million euros.
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.19 GMT.
German industrial production unexpectedly fell in July, sending a negative signal at the start of the third quarter as it recorded its steepest fall in 23 months.
