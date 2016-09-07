German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Conference due on crop science business.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The Mercedes-Benz trucks division of Daimler in Brazil fired about 500 workers after 1,028 employees chose to participate in a voluntary buyout program ending this week, union leaders said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday in Linz he could not rule out further production delays due to problems with single suppliers.

Separately, Chinese media reported that Volkswagen is exploring a potential joint venture with Chinese automaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motor).

Also, lawyers for American owners of Volkswagen cars alleged that auto supplier Bosch concealed the use of Volkswagen's secret "defeat device" software that it helped design and demanded in 2008 that the German automaker provide legal protection in its use.

SCHAEFFLER

Up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The automotive supplier said it expects 674 million euros from partial prepayment of loan note by IHO holding.

STEINHOFF

Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade

Full annual results published. The company published preliminary results on Aug. 31, showing its operating profit improved by 32 percent to 1.5 billion euros.

FERRATUM

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The company said it expected revenues for fiscal 2016 to come to 150-160 million euros and for 2017 to 200-225 million. The operating margin is to be between 13 and 16 percent for both years.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Deutsche Bank cuts to "sell", traders say

SIEMENS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy", lifts target price to 105 euros from 100 euros

JUNGHEINRICH - Citigroup starts with "neutral", target price 31 euros

KION - Citigroup starts with "buy", target price 64 euros

IPO

German vacuum insulation panel maker va-Q-tec said it planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange, targeting proceeds of around 45 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial production unexpectedly fell in July, sending a negative signal at the start of the third quarter as it recorded its steepest fall in 23 months.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

