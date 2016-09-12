German stocks - Factors to watch on September 12

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0644 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The carmaker is set to name Nicolas Peter, head of sales in Europe, as Chief Financial Officer to replace Friedrich Eichiner, who plans to retire, Handelsblatt cited unspecified sources as saying.

E.ON, UNIPER

E.ON indicated 10.5 percent lower

No indication for Uniper available

Shares in Uniper, the power generation and energy trading business being spun off by E.ON, are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange at 0700 GMT.

LINDE

Indicated 7.3 percent lower

The industrial gases group should call off its merger talks with U.S. peer Praxair, its chief executive and shareholder representatives on its supervisory board said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 2 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 2.4 percent higher

Germany's biggest airline is set to give the go-ahead for renting about 40 planes and crew from smaller peer Air Berlin at a supervisory board meeting at the end of this month, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Reinsurance prices are continuing to fall but at a slower pace than in previous years, Munich Re said on Sunday, as the reinsurance industry faces a fifth year of falling premiums.

RWE

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The utility said the planned IPO of its Innogy unit would consist of a 10 percent capital increase at Innogy plus an as yet to be determined amount of existing shares to be sold by parent RWE.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2 percent lower

Thyssenkrupp's German home state of North Rhine-Westphalia could take a stake in the industrial group if it found itself in the doldrums, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing works council chief Wilhelm Segerath.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag that the carmaker will pay a high price for cheating in emission tests but that it will not founder because U.S. politicians have no intention to bring it down.

Separately, Volkswagen's luxury car unit Audi has agreed to deepen its collaboration with Chinese internet technology groups Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent to offer more digital services to drivers in the world's largest car market.

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic was down 5 percent in August.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1 percent lower

The drugs packaging firm has agreed to sell its laboratory glass joint venture Kimble Chase to a unit of One Equity Partners to concentrate on its pharmaceutical customers, it said on Monday.

RIB SOFTWARE

Up 3.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The software maker announced plans for a joint venture with a leading global manufacturing service provider and hiked its EBITDA guidance for the year to 27-32 million euros from 20-25 million.

QIAGEN

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

The company said it was pursuing all legal means to have a court ruling against it in a patent infringement suit reviewed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as soon as possible.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Macquarie cuts to "underperform"

UNIPER - Macquarie starts with "outperform", target price 16 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -2 pct.

Time: 6.51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)