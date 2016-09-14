FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
The chemicals and healthcare group is poised to announce the
acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co on
Wednesday for more than $66 billion, clinching the biggest deal
of the year, people familiar with the matter said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German telecoms operator has priced three bonds worth
2.75 billion euros.
LINDE
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Merging with Praxiar was the best option for Linde,
chairman of Linde's supervisory board Wolfgang Reitzle told
German newspaper Handelsblatt, days after merger talks
collapsed. Asked whether talks about a merger could be
reinstated he said: "not at the moment".
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 18 percent higher
The company says its board of directors does not support an
indicative offer of 25 euros per share from Standard Industries
as it significantly undervalues the company and its future
prospects.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The German retailer swung to a net loss of 4 million euros
in the first nine months of the year from a 22 million euro
profit in the same period last year.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
UNIPER - Raymond James starts with "outperform"
rating, 12 euros target price
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 6.31 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
