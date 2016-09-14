FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

The chemicals and healthcare group is poised to announce the acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co on Wednesday for more than $66 billion, clinching the biggest deal of the year, people familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German telecoms operator has priced three bonds worth 2.75 billion euros.

LINDE

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Merging with Praxiar was the best option for Linde, chairman of Linde's supervisory board Wolfgang Reitzle told German newspaper Handelsblatt, days after merger talks collapsed. Asked whether talks about a merger could be reinstated he said: "not at the moment".

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 18 percent higher

The company says its board of directors does not support an indicative offer of 25 euros per share from Standard Industries as it significantly undervalues the company and its future prospects.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The German retailer swung to a net loss of 4 million euros in the first nine months of the year from a 22 million euro profit in the same period last year.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNIPER - Raymond James starts with "outperform" rating, 12 euros target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

Time: 6.31 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

