German stocks - Factors to watch on September 16

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 5 percent lower
The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Deutsche Bank to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.
Separately, a source told Reuters that Deutsche Bank is nearing a deal to sell its British insurance business Abbey Life Assurance Co to Phoenix Group Holdings.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Fitch said it continues to expect that Bayer 'A' rating will fall by at least two notches.
Indicated unchanged
S&P has lowered its outlook to "Negative" from "Stable"
Indicated unchanged
Aixtron Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler warned investors that alternatives to a takeover by Grand Chip Investment were "not attractive" and would lead to a smaller company with fewer jobs and less growth potential, according to Boersen-Zeitung.
Capital Stage indicated 0.6 percent higher
Chorus indicated 0.3 percent lower
Capital Stage's offer for Chorus is due to end. On Thursday Capital Stage said the offer had been accepted for 68 percent of share capital.
Real estate company IVG's OfficeFirst Immobilien said it aimed to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the end of the year.
BASF - HSBC starts with "hold" rating, 72 euros price target
VONOVIA - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 37 euros from 32.40 euros
COVESTRO - HSBC starts with "reduce" rating, 40 euros price target
LANXESS - HSBC starts with "hold" rating, 46 euros price target
Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
