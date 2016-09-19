German stocks - Factors to watch on September 19

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Daimler should avert possible job losses resulting from the expected substitution of conventional cars by electronic vehicles in coming years by making components for electric engines, the carmaker's top labour representative said in an interview with Reuters.

The carmaker plans to invest a further 500 million euros ($558 million) in its Mercedes-Benz truck engine plant in Mannheim by 2020, on top of 500 million already invested between 2014 and 2016 to expand capacity, plant head Andreas Moch told Mannheimer Morgen newspaper.

Trucks head Wolfgang Bernhard told Sunday paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung the company was watching Tesla's move into e-trucks "with interest".

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The financial stability council still expects the U.S. Justice Department to significantly reduce a $14 billion claim against Deutsche Bank over mortgage-backed securities, basing its view on previous cases against U.S. banks in which initial demands were later reduced, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Audi's head of development will be suspended this coming week as part of the investigation into an emissions scandal, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Separately, VW management has called on employees to act with integrity in a letter to employees sent a year after the start of the Dieselgate scandal, Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.

SCHAEFFLER

No indication available

The automotive supplier is looking to expand its electronics and software business making components for hybrid and electric cars, its CEO Klaus Rosenfeld told magazine Euro am Sonntag

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 19

TECDAX

IN: S+T AG

OUT: SUESS MICROTEC AG

SDAX

IN: LEIFHEIT

OUT: COMDIRECT BANK

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 6.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)