FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

BAYER

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Bayer's investors' day Meet Management takes place.

The German drugmaker said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of Monsanto stirred criticism it might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Bank, which faces a hefty fine from the U.S. Department of Justice over mortgage-backed securities, is planning to convert billions of dollars of corporate loans into marketable securities, according to a person close to the matter.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated unchanged

Deutsche Boerse subsidiary Clearstream aims to expand its backoffice services for banks, helping them to meet regulatory provisions and capital efficiency, Clearstream executive board member Philip Brown told German Boersen Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The airline is due to sign a joint venture with Air China covering routes and pricing on Tuesday after two years of negotiations

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carmaker's Trucks Chief Executive Andreas Renschler told German daily Handelsblatt that its alliance with Navistar was aimed at developing a joint engine, benefiting from a ramp-up in production and lower unit costs.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated unchanged

The company extended the contracts of its management board members.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNIPER SE - Barclays starts with "OVERWEIGHT"

LEG IMMOBILIEN - SocGen raises to "BUY" - trader

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August producer price due at 0600 GMT. Seen flat m/m, -1.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tina Bellon)