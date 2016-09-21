German stocks - Factors to watch on September 21

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MARKETS

Japanese stocks rallied and the yen weakened in a volatile session on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive monetary stimulus programme.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The group's dermatology unit is attracting interest from groups including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Perrigo Co, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Separately, as part of the merger agreement with Monsanto , Bayer is required to take all necessary actions to obtain antitrust approval but won't have to sell assets with revenues of more than $1.6 billion, according to a filing with the SEC.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The planned $28 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc damages Europe, competition, listed companies and prospective ones, Euronext Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The head of Volkswagen's luxury unit Audi has been questioned by internal investigators into the firm's emissions scandal, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday.

Separately, Volkswagen division MAN will next year start selling heavy-duty commercial vehicles with new digital services to make its trucks more efficient, as VW looks to challenge rivals Daimler and Volvo AB.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders plans to complete the integration of Europe's largest aerospace group by sweeping away overlapping functions and appointing planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier as its chief operating officer, people familiar with the matter said.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The company said it will add two members to its executive board, Heinrich Schaper and Jean-Yves Parisot.

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.9 pct higher

Evotec and Bayer will jointly develop new treatments to fight kidney diseases, Evotec said, adding it would receive a minimum of 14 million euros ($15.58 million) over the contract period and be eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of potentially more than 300 million.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 2.8 pct lower

Jenoptik CEO Michael Mertin will not extend his employment contract, which runs to June 30, 2017

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNIPER SE - Investec starts with "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.05 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Wednesday's close. Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct at 0620 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)