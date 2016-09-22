German stocks - Factors to watch on September 22

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

A spokesman for pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said it would carefully examine Lufthansa's new offer on pay and conditions but said the union's initial response was to be sceptical.

Separately, German services union Verdi called for a cabin crew strike at Lufthansa's Eurowings unit in Duesseldorf from 0300 to 0700 GMT on Thursday to push demands at the next round of bargaining with Lufthansa Sept. 26.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

VW pledged to fix all cars equipped with illicit engine software in Europe by autumn 2017, the European Commission said on Wednesday after talks with the carmaker to ensure it is doing enough for affected clients.

Separately, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that the delivery of some Seat Ateca models has been stopped because they did not meet emissions targets. The affected vehicles have a 2.0 litre 150 hp diesel motor and front-wheel drive. The company had decided against adding an SCR-catalytic converter with urea injection (Ad Blue) because engineers had assumed the targets could be met without the devices.

VW's commercial vehicle division has great prospects for future sales and is toying with the idea of launching vans and pick-up trucks in the United States, its top executive said.

CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse said the wind an solar energy company's shares would be removed from small-cap index SDAX due to the acquisition of Chorus by Capital Stage AG.

DEUTZ

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company has appointed Frank Hiller (50) as its new CEO from Jan. 1, 2017 to succeed Helmut Leube (63), who is retiring on Dec. 31, 2016, it said in a statement.

SCOUT24

No indication available

Moody's upgraded Scout24's corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1 on the company's consistent deleveraging and improving performance. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

The e-commerce investor said on Thursday it had made progress to cut losses at its main start-ups and reiterated that it expected three of them to turn profitable by the end of 2017

ENERGY GRID OPERATORS

The costs of Germany's move to renewable energy is causing strife among grid operators, with Tennet IPO-TTH.AS and 50 Hertz calling for a unified national network fee that shift a fair share of the burden onto Amprion and TransnetBW, Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing a Tennet position paper.

Friedrichshafen

The unlisted vehicle parts firm has not ruled out a further improvement in its offer for Swedish braking systems maker Haldex in view of German rival Knorr-Bremse's higher bid, Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said late on Wednesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 6.30 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)